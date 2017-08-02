Athletics' Michael Brady: Puts in six innings of long relief
Brady gave up four earned runs on five hits, three walks and a wild pitch over six innings in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Giants. He struck out four.
After starter Sean Manaea threw 70 pitches over three innings, Brady was called upon to eat up multiple frames and give the fatigued Oakland bullpen some relief. He managed to go the distance despite giving up a pair of home runs while firing 72 pitches overall. Just called back up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Brady can serve in a multi-inning capacity when necessary and even make spot starts in a pinch, although it's uncertain how long his current stint with the big-league club might.
