Brady was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

In a corresponding move, the club placed Paul Blackburn (wrist) on the disabled list. Brady may get the opportunity to earn a spot start against the Angles on Tuesday, but any official word will likely come later on this weekend. During 10 appearances with the A's this season -- all coming out of the bullpen -- Brady has posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 23.2 innings.