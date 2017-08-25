Athletics' Michael Brady: Recalled from Triple-A Nashville
Brady was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
In a corresponding move, the club placed Paul Blackburn (wrist) on the disabled list. Brady may get the opportunity to earn a spot start against the Angles on Tuesday, but any official word will likely come later on this weekend. During 10 appearances with the A's this season -- all coming out of the bullpen -- Brady has posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 23.2 innings.
