Athletics' Michael Brady: Returns to major leagues
Brady was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Two roster spots opened up with Sonny Gray and Adam Rosales both traded prior to Monday's deadline, and Brady will return to fill one of those. Brady has enjoyed a good deal of success at Triple-A and in the majors this year, but the A's will need to clear a roster spot for Kendall Graveman (shoulder) relatively soon, and it's possible Brady will head back at that point.
More News
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Turns in multi-inning effort Thursday•
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Gives up solo shot Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Michael Brady: Brought up by A's•
-
Nationals' Michael Brady: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Nationals' Michael Brady: Traded to Nationals•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...