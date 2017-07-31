Brady was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Two roster spots opened up with Sonny Gray and Adam Rosales both traded prior to Monday's deadline, and Brady will return to fill one of those. Brady has enjoyed a good deal of success at Triple-A and in the majors this year, but the A's will need to clear a roster spot for Kendall Graveman (shoulder) relatively soon, and it's possible Brady will head back at that point.