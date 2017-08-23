Brady was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Brady's demotion opens up a spot on the active roster for Daniel Gossett, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Orioles. The 30-year-old Brady has mostly served as a long reliever out of the Oakland bullpen this season, logging a 4.56 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 23.2 innings.