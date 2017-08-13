Athletics' Michael Brady: Valuable long-relief outing in loss
Brady gave up three earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Orioles while also recording five strikeouts.
Brady ate up some valuable innings for manager Bob Melvin after starter Sean Manaea was shockingly shelled in the opening frame. Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, the 30-year-old right-hander's first outing back certainly had a bit of deja vu attached, as he'd worked six innings in relief of Manaea as well on Aug. 1 before being sent down. Brady has bounced between Triple-A and the majors plenty this season, with his ability to fill a variety of roles keeping him valuable to the Athletics.
