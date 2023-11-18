The Athletics claimed Kelly off waivers from the Guardians on Friday.
Kelly was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Tuesday. The 31-year-old right-hander posted a 3.78 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 16.2 major-league innings in 2023 and should be a strong consideration for the Opening Day bullpen in Oakland next spring.
