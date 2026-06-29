Athletics' Michael Kelly: DFA'd by A's

The Athletics designated Kelly for assignment Monday.

The Athletics made several transactions Monday and needed to make room on the 40-man roster, resulting in Kelly being DFA'd. The 34-year-old right-hander struggled mightily in his last major-league appearance May 31 against the Yankees, when he allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning. Kelly has spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 3.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, eight saves and a 30:10 K:BB across 25.1 innings.