Kelly (1-0) got the win Tuesday against the Rangers, firing a perfect eighth inning.

Kelly followed an effective three-inning appearance by Mitch Spence with a crisp eighth frame where he needed only 10 pitches, seven which landed for strikes, to get his three outs. The 31-year-old right-hander's pristine performance was an extension of a strong stretch of pitching, one that's seen Kelly put together four consecutive scoreless one-inning appearances after surrendering three earned runs over three innings in his first two outings of the campaign.