Kelly (1-0) earned the win in Thursday's 6-4 victory over the Astros. He allowed no hits and one walk over a scoreless inning.

The right-hander was summoned for the 10th inning and escaped unscathed, inducing an inning-ending double play off the bat of Jake Meyers to set the stage for a Nick Kurtz walk-off homer. Kelly was reinstated June 5 after serving a year-long suspension for violating MLB's gambling policy. Since returning, the reliever has tossed 6.2 scoreless innings. While his 3.65 FIP and 5.4 BB/9 suggest potential regression, the Athletics have to be encouraged by Kelly's performance after a year off from MLB action.