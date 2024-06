The Athletics selected the contract of Otanez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Otanez signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Dec. 9. He's appeared in 22 games in Triple-A this season, posting a 3.99 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB over 29.1 frames. Otanez will provide Oakland with right-handed depth out of the bullpen after southpaw Jack O'Loughlin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.