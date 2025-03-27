The Athletics placed Otanez (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Otanez was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement on March 16 and is without a definitive timeline for a return. Once healthy, Otanez is expected to fill a high-leverage setup role in front of closer Mason Miller.
More News
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Will begin season on injured list•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Shut down with shoulder issue•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Will return to setup role•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Records first win Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Earns first career save•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Returns with scoreless inning•