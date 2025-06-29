Triple-A Las Vegas placed Otanez on its 7-day injured list June 8 due to an unspecified injury.

The 27-year-old right-hander possesses a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster but had been with Las Vegas since late May after getting optioned. Otanez owns a 5.40 ERA, 2.26 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB in 6.2 innings over seven relief appearances with the Triple-A club this season.