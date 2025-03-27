Now Playing

Otanez (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Otanez was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement on March 16. There's no timetable for his return. Otanez is expected to fill a high-leverage role in front of closer Mason Miller once healthy. Jose Leclerc and Tyler Ferguson are likely to handle setup duties in the meantime.

