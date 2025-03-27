Otanez (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list.
Otanez was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement on March 16. There's no timetable for his return. Otanez is expected to fill a high-leverage role in front of closer Mason Miller once healthy. Jose Leclerc and Tyler Ferguson are likely to handle setup duties in the meantime.
More News
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Will begin season on injured list•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Shut down with shoulder issue•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Will return to setup role•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Records first win Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Earns first career save•
-
Athletics' Michel Otanez: Returns with scoreless inning•