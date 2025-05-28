The Athletics optioned Otanez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Otanez started the season on the IL before being activated May 13. He's struggled since joining the active roster, yielding eight runs with a 6:5 K:BB in 5.1 innings spanning six appearances. The 27-year-old will look to get back on track in Las Vegas. The recently acquired Sean Newcomb will take Otanez's spot on the 26-man roster.
