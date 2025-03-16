Otanez was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement Sunday and has been shut down from throwing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Day, but he's unlikely to be available since he suffered the injury so late in camp. Otanez is expected to fill a high-leverage role in front of closer Mason Miller once healthy. Jose Leclerc and Tyler Ferguson are likely to handle setup duties in the meantime.
