Otanez signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Dec. 9.

Otanez inked a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks in November and was invited to spring training as part of that pact, but evidently that deal must have fallen through. It does not appear he has been invited to Oakland's major-league camp this spring. The 26-year-old posted a 6.08 ERA and 61:28 K:BB over 37 innings between the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2023.