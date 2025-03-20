Otanez (shoulder) will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Otanez is just a few days into a 10-day shutdown period with a right shoulder impingement, so it's not a surprise he'll require an IL stint. How long that stint lasts will depend on how Otanez's shoulder responds to rest and a subsequent throwing program.
