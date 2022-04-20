The Athletics selected McDonald's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McDonald will move up to the 28-man active roster as a replacement for infielder Kevin Smith (ankle), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Athletics currently have outfielders Chad Pinder and Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 injured list, while Skye Bolt (oblique) is sidelined with an injury and Ramon Laureano continues to serve a suspension. Those absences could create an opportunity for the lefty-hitting McDonald to pick up playing time, particularly against right-handed pitching. The 26-year-old outfielder turned in a modest .636 OPS through 10 games at Las Vegas this season, but he submitted a .305/.402/.390 slash line with an 18-for-18 success rate on stolen-base attempts between stops at Triple-A and Double-A Midland in 2021.