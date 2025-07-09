The Athletics reinstated Andujar (oblique) from the injured list Wednesday.

Andujar has been on the IL since the beginning of June due to a strained right oblique. He began playing in rehab games last Wednesday and went 4-for-18 with two runs scored in five games at Triple-A Las Vegas. Although he won't start Wednesday, the 30-year-old figures to slide in as the Athletics' primary third baseman, and he'll replace Colby Thomas on the active roster while doing so.