Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics reinstated Andujar (oblique) from the injured list Wednesday.
Andujar has been on the IL since the beginning of June due to a strained right oblique. He began playing in rehab games last Wednesday and went 4-for-18 with two runs scored in five games at Triple-A Las Vegas. Although he won't start Wednesday, the 30-year-old figures to slide in as the Athletics' primary third baseman, and he'll replace Colby Thomas on the active roster while doing so.
