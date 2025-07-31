Andujar went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 5-4 victory versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Andujar was a thorn in Seattle starter Bryan Woo's side Wednesday, tagging the hurler for a solo homer in each of the fourth and seventh frames. Andujar went 26 games without a long ball between May 14 and July 26, but he's since erupted for three home runs over his past four games. He's batting .467 with five RBI over that latter stretch.