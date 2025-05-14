Andujar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.

Andujar snapped an 11-game stretch without a homer when he went deep in the ninth inning. The 30-year-old has gone 14-for-44 (.318) over his last 12 contests, which is right in line with his season average of .319 through 31 games. He's added three homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base, three doubles and a triple over 121 plate appearances. Andujar continues to see steady playing time at third base with an occasional opportunity in the corner outfield.