Andujar went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Andujar got the Athletics on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to center field off Tyler Mahle. Thursday marked Andujar's ninth multi-hit game of the season, and he has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 13-for-30 (.433) with three runs scored, one home run and four RBI over that span.