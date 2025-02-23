Andujar (abdomen) is playing left field and batting sixth in Sunday's Cactus League contest against Colorado.

Andujar ended last season on the 60-day IL for an issue that required core muscle surgery. He appears to be fully recovered given his ability to hit and play the field Sunday. Andujar hit well in his first season with the Athletics last year, posting a .285/.320/.377 slash line with four homers and three stolen bases over 319 plate appearances, and he's slated to get regular at-bats in left field during the 2025 campaign.