Andujar (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Skipper Mark Kotsay indicated Sunday that a trip to the injured list was on the table for Andujar, and the club made the move official Monday. JJ Bleday was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
