The Athletics placed Andujar (knee) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Andujar is expected to miss at least the first month of the season while he recovers from right knee lateral meniscus surgery, a procedure that entails a 4-to-6-week recovery. Once healthy, Andujar could serve as a short-side platoon player for Oakland at first base, designated hitter or the corner outfield.
More News
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Undergoes surgery•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Set to undergo surgery•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Hitless in return to action•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Returns to action•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Scratched again Friday•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Scratched with sore calf•