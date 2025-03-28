Andujar is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest in Seattle.
Andujar started Thursday's opener, going hitless in three trips to the dish. The Athletics are going with Seth Brown in left field Friday as they look to even the series.
More News
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: In Sunday's spring lineup•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Settles with Athletics•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Ruled out for rest of season•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Shelved with core-muscle injury•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: On bench again Tuesday•