Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Andujar has been operating as the Athletics' primary third baseman over the past couple weeks, but he will sit Sunday after going 2-for-8 with a strikeout in the first two games of the series versus San Francisco. Max Schuemann is instead manning the hot corner and batting eighth.
