Andujar went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Padres on Monday.
Andujar authored one of two multi-hit efforts on the night for the otherwise anemic Athletics offense, pushing his season slash line to a stellar .321/.328/.500 in the process. The veteran has back-to-back two-hit efforts, and he now boasts six multi-hit tallies over his first 14 games of the season.
