default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Andujar isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Andujar will grab a seat on the bench Thursday after going 2-for-10 with four strikeouts during the Athletics' three-game set against the Rangers. While he rests, Gio Urshela will pick up a start at third base, and Carlos Cortes will cover right field.

More News