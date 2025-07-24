Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Out of Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andujar isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.
Andujar will grab a seat on the bench Thursday after going 2-for-10 with four strikeouts during the Athletics' three-game set against the Rangers. While he rests, Gio Urshela will pick up a start at third base, and Carlos Cortes will cover right field.
