Andujar went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run in a loss to Atlanta on Friday.

Andujar provided the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics, which were mostly stymied by Reynaldo Lopez and three relievers. Andujar already has a trio of extra-base hits since making his delayed season debut May 24, and he's quickly cobbled together a .375 average and .943 OPS by hitting safely in five of his first six games of the campaign.