Andujar went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Andujar put the bow on another impressive offensive performance by the Athletics with his seventh-inning single, which plated Max Schuemann with the final run of the game. Andujar has become an RBI machine of late, now having knocked in nine runs over the last 12 games while hitting a stellar .462 with men in scoring position over that span.