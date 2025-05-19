Andujar was scratched from Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Andujar was originally slated to start at third base, but Gio Urshela will be the one starting at the hot corner and batting ninth. The Athletics have yet to provide a reason for the lineup change.
More News
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Clubs homer in three-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Getting regular run at 3B•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Collects two hits against Texas•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Drawing start at third base•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Sitting for Kurtz's debut•