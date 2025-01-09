The Athletics and Andujar (abdomen) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Andujar batted .285/.320/.377 with four home runs in 75 games for the Athletics in 2024 before his season ended in late August due to core muscle surgery. He should be ready for Opening Day and is in line for at least semi-regular at-bats.
