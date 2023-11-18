Andujar signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Friday.
Andujar was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on Monday, and he'll get a chance to revive his career by competing for a spot on what projects to be a relatively weak Athletics Opening Day roster. Andujar went 21-for-84 with four homers and 18 RBI last season.
