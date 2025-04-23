Andujar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a productive start to the season with a .795 OPS through 19 games, but he may still end up being the odd man out of the lineup with prospect Nick Kurtz being called up Wednesday for his MLB debut. Kurtz is expected to play at first base and designated hitter, which will result in Tyler Soderstrom and Brent Rooker seeing more playing time in left field, with Soderstrom receiving the start Wednesday.