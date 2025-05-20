Andujar (ribs) is starting at third and batting sixth against the Angels on Tuesday.
Andujar was absent from Monday's series opener versus the Angels after being scratched from the lineup due to right rib soreness. The injury is not serious as suspected, so the 30-year-old is set to return to action Tuesday.
