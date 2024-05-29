Andujar went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

The 29-year-old accounted for all the offense in the game when he took Zack Littell deep in the sixth inning. It was Andujar's first homer of the season, and he appears to be getting a chance to lock down the starting role in left field -- he's started three of four games since being activated from the injured list, going 4-for-12 with five RBI.