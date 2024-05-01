Andujar (knee) took live batting practice against Scott Alexander (ribs) on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Andujar began a running program on April 23 and is expected to next run the bases Saturday, per MLB.com. If he gets through that step without setbacks, the veteran is expected to head out on a multi-game rehab assignment at a yet-to-be-determined affiliate shortly thereafter.
