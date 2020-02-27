Athletics' Miguel Romero: Managing finger injury
Romero has missed the last several days of workouts at spring training due to an injury to his right pinkie finger, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Romero has sporting a cast on the finger Thursday after he said he accidentally slammed the digit in a door a few days earlier. He noted that he anticipates resuming a throwing program early next week, so he'll still have a chance at being ready to go for the start of the Pacific Coast League season. Romero covered 72.2 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019, posting a 3.96 ERA and 81:36 K:BB.
