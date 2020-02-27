Romero has missed the last several days of workouts at spring training due to an injury to his right pinkie finger, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Romero has sporting a cast on the finger Thursday after he said he accidentally slammed the digit in a door a few days earlier. He noted that he anticipates resuming a throwing program early next week, so he'll still have a chance at being ready to go for the start of the Pacific Coast League season. Romero covered 72.2 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019, posting a 3.96 ERA and 81:36 K:BB.