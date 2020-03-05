Play

Romero (finger) was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Romero has been forced to sit out several recent spring workouts while sporting a cast on his finger that he accidentally hurt while slamming a door earlier this week. The 25-year-old was among six total pitchers removed from Oakland's big-league camp Thursday. Romero has climbed to the top of the minor-league ladder and posted a 3.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 81:36 K:BB across 72.2 innings in 2019 with Triple-A Las Vegas.

