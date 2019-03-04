Romero was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Romero picked up a save but ended his time in big-league camp with a 9.00 ERA over 2.0 innings. He reached Double-A for the first time in his career in 2018, but he struggled to a 6.00 ERA with 33 punchouts across 30.0 frames.

