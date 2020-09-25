Fiers (6-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three.

Fiers was neither dominant nor dominated in the performance, but he was tagged with the loss as Oakland managed to put up only one run on offense. The veteran tossed 80 pitches over five innings during his final appearance of the regular season. Fiers finishes the campaign with a 4.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB over 59 innings. His next outing could come in the playoffs, though it is unclear whether Oakland will give him a chance to start in the postseason.