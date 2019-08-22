Fiers (12-3) picked up the win against the Yankees on Wednesday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking three as the Athletics won 6-4.

The right-hander got knocked around for five earned by the Astros in his last start, but he bounced back with a solid outing in this contest, missing a quality start by two outs and eventually picking up his 12th win of the season. He doesn't rack up lofty strikeout numbers, as he's fanned 103 batters in 152.2 innings, but Fiers is posting solid ratios for Oakland this season as he's now sporting a 3.42 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He'll take the mound next on the road against the Royals on Tuesday.