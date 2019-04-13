Athletics' Mike Fiers: Bailed out by bats
Fiers didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-6 win over the Rangers, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.
Two of the hits left the yard off the bats of Asdrubal Cabrera and Elvis Andrus, and Fiers left the game on the hook for his second loss of the year before the A's rallied from a 6-1 deficit. The right-hander has a rough 7.06 ERA and 12:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings, but with a couple off days coming up next week for Oakland, Fiers should get some extra rest before his next start April 19, at home against the Jays.
