Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson said Monday that Fiers (hip) will work out of the bullpen initially after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Emerson indicated that Fiers' move to the bullpen isn't definitive, but he'll be on hand as a long-relief option over the next couple of days before the Athletics decide whether he or Cole Irvin will serve as the team's fifth starter moving forward. Considering Fiers hasn't posted a FIP below 4.50 in any of the last four seasons, the Athletics may have difficulty justifying placing him back in the rotation over Irvin, who churned out a 3.86 ERA (3.57 FIP) in 21 innings over his first four starts.