Fiers was in a battle with rotation mate Frankie Montas to start Opening Day when spring training was suspended, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander got plenty of work in before play was paused, logging 13 innings across four Cactus League starts and working up to 74 pitches in his last outing March 10. Fiers posted an elevated 4.85 ERA over that span, but all eight runs he surrendered this spring came in half of his appearances. Fiers managed a career-best season in 2019, posting a 15-4 record and 3.90 ERA over a career-high 33 starts.