Athletics' Mike Fiers: Candidate for Opening Day start
Fiers was in a battle with rotation mate Frankie Montas to start Opening Day when spring training was suspended, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander got plenty of work in before play was paused, logging 13 innings across four Cactus League starts and working up to 74 pitches in his last outing March 10. Fiers posted an elevated 4.85 ERA over that span, but all eight runs he surrendered this spring came in half of his appearances. Fiers managed a career-best season in 2019, posting a 15-4 record and 3.90 ERA over a career-high 33 starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Feels ready for regular season•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Dominates in latest start•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Makes wild-card squad•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Dominant over eight innings•
-
Athletics' Mike Fiers: Next start possibly abbreviated•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The scarcities at starting pitcher and relief pitcher were readily apparent in our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Calhoun
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Advanced stats primer for pitchers
Here are some of the key advanced stats to look at for pitchers and shows you how to use them...
-
Mailbag: Roto merits; Stanton's value
Is Trea Turner a deserving first-rounder? Why do ADP results vary so much from site to site?...
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.