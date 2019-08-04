Fiers (10-3) allowed one run on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings, earning the win and striking out four in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Fiers' quality start streak ended at 13, as he did not meet the six-inning requirement this time out. He did toss 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes, but he exited after allowing a two-out RBI single to Paul DeJong in the sixth inning, which would be the only run on his ledger. This is the 34-year-old's third 10-win season. Fiers is still rolling, having not allowed more than three runs in over three months. The right-hander owns a 3.46 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 91 strikeouts in 140.1 innings this season. Fiers lines up to face the White Sox on the road Friday in his next start.

