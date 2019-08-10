Athletics' Mike Fiers: Completes seven shutout frames
Fiers (11-3) tossed seven scoreless innings with eight strikeout, zero walks and three hits allowed while capturing a victory against the White Sox on Friday.
The 34-year-old yielded six runs in three straight starts in April, and ever since then, he's been absolutely terrific. Fiers hasn't yielded more than three runs since April 20, and in 11 of his last 12 outings, he's allowed two runs or fewer, posting a 1.76 ERA. With this success, Fiers has dropped his season's ERA to 3.25. He also has 11 wins with a 1.10 WHIP, .227 batting average against and 96 strikeouts in 141.1 innings this year. Fiers will take the hill again Thursday at home against the Astros.
