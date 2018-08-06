Athletics general manager David Forst said Fiers (shin) could start either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fiers was acquired from the Tigers on Monday, and while nothing has been confirmed at this point, it sounds like he could make his Athletics debut as early as Tuesday -- which is when he was originally scheduled to pitch for Detroit before being traded. The veteran right-hander owns a shiny 2.10 ERA across six starts (34.1 innings) since the beginning of July and will look to keep things rolling with his new club.