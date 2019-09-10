Athletics' Mike Fiers: Crushed for nine runs in loss
Fiers (14-4) gave up nine runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out one through one inning to take the loss against the Astros on Monday.
Fiers gave up three home runs in the first inning and allowed two more long balls before being pulled without recording an out in the second frame. The right-hander has a 3.97 ERA with 116 strikeouts through 30 starts this season. Fiers is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
